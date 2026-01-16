BCCI not aware of any talks on shifting Bangladesh’s T20 WC match venues: Saikia

Majuli: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said on Thursday that the board is “not in loop” and unaware about any communication between Bangladesh Cricket Board and International Cricket Council over BCB’s demand for shifting Bangladesh’s ICC T20 World Cup matches outside India and the ICC stance on the matter.

A video conference between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) was held on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Bangladesh National Cricket Team’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The board has been wanting to shift their team’s matches in T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, outside India.

“As of now, BCCI is not in the loop regarding any communication between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the ICC, so we are totally unaware. Once we receive information, we will keep you updated,” Saikia told ANI.

During the discussions, the BCB is learnt to have requested the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India.

While the ICC noted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested that the BCB reconsider its stance, the Board’s position remained unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions. The BCB has said it remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter. (ANI)

