BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah has announced the cash reward of Rs 125 crore for the Rohit Sharma-led side, following their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

“I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement,” read the tweet on X. IANS

