BCCI secretary’s post: Rohan Jaitley, Ashish Shelar, Arun Dhumal among contenders

New Delhi: Following the appointment of Jay Shah as ICC chairman on Tuesday, a few names have started doing the rounds as to who could become the new secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in his place. The front runner is Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley.

The names of BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar of Mumbai, Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, Arun Dhumal and former President of Cricket Association of Bengal Avishek Dalmiya are trending on social media.

Sources told IANS that there is a growing agreement in the BCCI over Rohan, son of late politician Arun Jaitley, replacing Shah as the new secretary.

On Tuesday, Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah, who has served as the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024. (IANS)

Also Read: Gambhir, Sehwag, BCCI lead retirement wishes for India opener Shikhar Dhawan

Also Watch: