BCCI to invite application for men’s head coach position: ‘If Rahul Dravid wants to re-apply, he can’

Mumbai: The appointment process for the head coach of India’s men’s cricket team is set to begin in the coming week, confirmed Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary. Shah also said that current head coach Rahul Dravid can re-apply for the position if he wants to extend his tenure.

“We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid’s tenure is coming to an end in June. If he wants to reapply, he can,” Shah said during an interaction at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. “Other members of the coaching staff, such as batting, bowling, and fielding coaches, will be decided after consultation with the new coach.”

Dravid was handed a short-term extension till the T20 World Cup after his two-year contract expired at the end of India’s loss in the final of the ODI World Cup last November. Shah also confirmed the new head coach will be offered to take charge till the ODI World Cup in 2027.

However, Shah did not rule out the possibility of a foreign coach and left the issue open-ended, hinting that the board is unlikely to consider different coaches for different formats, a system adopted by boards like the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and even the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years. We cannot determine whether the new coach will be Indian or foreign. It will be up to the CAC, and we are a global body. That decision will also be made by the CAC. There are many all-format players, like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant, among others. Moreover, there is no precedent for such a situation in India.” IANS

