Beatriz Haddad Maia beats top seed Daria Kasatkina to wins Korea Open

NEW DELHI: U.S. Open quarterfinalist Beatriz Haddad Maia overcame first-set jitters in the Korea Open final to beat top seed Daria Kasatkina 1-6, 6-4, 6-1, winning the first WTA 500 singles title of her career on Sunday.

Haddad Maida, who lost the final in Seoul in 2017, bounced back in the second set with lethal forehands that brushed the lines and cruised through the third set to secure her first title of the year. Agencies

