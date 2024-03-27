Belgium’s record scorer Romelu Lukaku fit to face England in friendly at Wembley

NEW DELHI: Belgium’s record scorer Romelu Lukaku will be fit to face England in a friendly at Wembley on Tuesday and adds considerable firepower to an attack that looked devoid of ideas in the disappointing 0-0 draw with Ireland last weekend.

Lukaku sat out the match in Dublin with a groin injury but is back in full training, according to manager Domenico Tedesco.

“Lukaku is ready to start,” the coach told reporters on Monday, before confirming that goalkeeper Koen Casteels remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Lukaku’s 83 goals from 113 caps is 50 more than the next highest on the list, Eden Hazard, and that know-how is needed in the absence of the midfield finesse of injured Kevin De Bruyne. Agencies

Also Read: Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku ruled out of Ireland friendly due to groin problem

Also Watch: