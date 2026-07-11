Belgium’s Tim Merlier wins Tour de France seventh stage

PARIS: Belgian Tim Merlier won the Tour de France seventh stage in a sprint finish at the end of a 175km run from Hagetmau to Bordeaux on Friday.

Norwegian Soren Waerenskjold took second place with Eritrean Biniam Girmay third as reigning champion Tadej Pogacar held onto the race leader’s yellow jersey. In a relatively uneventful day in southwest France, where the temperatures reached a maximum of 38C in Bordeaux, Merlier timed his effort to perfection, reeling in compatriot Jasper Philipsen and Girmay to secure a clear victory. Agencies

Also Read: Ouahbi backs Morocco’s bright future despite World Cup quarter-final loss to France