Belinda Bencic pulls out of Hong Kong Open quarterfinals

Hong Kong: Top seed Belinda Bencic pulled out of the Hong Kong Open quarterfinals on Friday as the Tokyo Olympic champion became the latest in a long line of players to suffer a late-season injury.

The Asian “swing” on the WTA Tour has been particularly hard-hit by injuries and pull-outs in recent weeks, placing renewed scrutiny on the demanding tennis schedule.

Bencic, who was ranked 421 in the world at the start of the season but has climbed to 11, was supposed to meet Spain’s Cristina Bucsa in the last eight in Hong Kong.

“So disappointed to have to withdraw today from my quarterfinal match here in Hong Kong due to my thigh injury,” said the 28-year-old Swiss, who won gold at the Covid-delayed Olympics in 2021.

“I’ve played a lot of tennis in the past few weeks and did everything I could to stay healthy, but it was not to be.”

Bencic beat Linda Noskova last weekend to win the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo and cap a remarkable comeback, a year after returning to tennis from having a baby.

Noskova reached the final in the Japanese capital after Elena Rybakina withdrew injured ahead of their semifinal.

The tournament in Hong Kong was hit even before it began with the withdrawals of former world number one Naomi Osaka and the 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Both ended their seasons early through injury.

Daria Kasatkina, who has won eight WTA titles, was also initially scheduled to compete in Hong Kong but she too brought the curtain down prematurely on her season.

“The schedule is too much, mentally and emotionally I am at breaking point and sadly I am not alone,” the 28-year-old, who this year switched nationality from Russia to Australia, said in early October. Agencies

