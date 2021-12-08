Belt Grading Test held in Golaghat

A Correspondent



GOLAGHAT: The Belt Grading test of players from Golaghat of Seiko Kai Karate International was held on December 4 at Jonaki Nagar Public Hall in Golaghat. More than hundred players from Golaghat Karate Academy, Kamarbandha Karate Academy and Jeet Karate Academy appeared in the test. Seiko Kai Karate International Assam's Master Trainer Nagen Bongjang was present in the same and he was assisted by Abhijit Sharma. Belts and certificates were given to the players based on their performance in the test. Trainer of Golaghat Karate Academy Dharmakanta Tamuly stated that test for different categories of Black Belt will be held in Guwahati from December 10 to December 12 where Devojit Borgohain and Aryan Burhagohain from Golaghat will appear.

