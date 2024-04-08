Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe set up all-American clash in Houston final

Houston: Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe prevailed in their respective semifinals to set up an all-American final showdown at US Men’s Clay Court Championships.

No.1 seed Shelton reeled off a three-set victory over No. 4 seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7(4-7), 6-4, 6-4 in 2 hours and 29 minutes. Both players are known for their towering first serves, but it was Shelton who capitalised on the break opportunities on Saturday night.

In addition to firing seven aces and winning 84% of his first serves, he was successful in converting three of four break points on Etcheverry’s serve. With Saturday’s three-set victory, Shelton improves to 7-2 in three-set matches this year in the best-of-3 format.

Meanwhile, in the second semifinal, Tiafoe defeated Italian Luciano Darderi 6-2, 7-6 (7-2). The win marks Tiafoe’s seventh consecutive victory at River Oaks, where he now has a 10-4 (71%) lifetime record. Agencies

