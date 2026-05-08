Ben Shelton returns to Laver Cup 2026 with Team World as star-studded line-ups take shape

London: Ben Shelton will return to the Laver Cup 2026 after confirming his participation for Team World. The American, currently ranked World No. 6, is set for his third appearance at the tournament and joins a growing list of confirmed stars for the competition scheduled to be held at The O2 from September 25 to 27. Team World has already secured commitments from Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur, while Team Europe will feature Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. Shelton has rapidly emerged as one of the ATP Tour’s standout performers, earning recognition for his aggressive style and powerful left-handed game. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive 2026 campaign so far, capturing ATP 500 titles in Dallas and Munich and increasing his career tally to five trophies.

The American has also built an impressive record in the Laver Cup, winning six of his eight matches across appearances in Vancouver in 2023 and Berlin in 2024. He was instrumental in Team World’s triumph during the 2023 edition, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. IANS

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