Ben Shelton withdraws from Mexican Open

Acapulco: Ben Shelton will not compete at this year’s Mexican Open, with tournament organisers confirming that the American has opted to step aside in order to recover physically.

Ranked No. 9 in the ATP standings, Shelton has made three previous appearances in Acapulco. His deepest run came in 2024, when he advanced to the last eight before falling in a three-set battle to Casper Ruud. Event officials in Acapulco stated that Shelton has been dealing with quadriceps discomfort, prompting his withdrawal from the Mexican tournament.

The 23-year-old is coming off a title run in Dallas, where he saved three championship points to defeat Taylor Fritz and capture his first title of the season and fourth ATP Tour title. Shelton has enjoyed a strong opening stretch to his 2026 campaign. He reached the quarter-finals in Auckland and again at the Australian Open before lifting the title in Dallas. He currently holds a 10-2 record on the season. IANS

