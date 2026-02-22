Sports

Ben Shelton withdraws from Mexican Open

Ben Shelton will not compete at this year’s Mexican Open, with tournament organisers confirming that the American has opted to step aside in order to recover physically.
Ranked No. 9 in the ATP standings, Shelton has made three previous appearances in Acapulco. His deepest run came in 2024, when he advanced to the last eight before falling in a three-set battle to Casper Ruud. Event officials in Acapulco stated that Shelton has been dealing with quadriceps discomfort, prompting his withdrawal from the Mexican tournament.

The 23-year-old is coming off a title run in Dallas, where he saved three championship points to defeat Taylor Fritz and capture his first title of the season and fourth ATP Tour title. Shelton has enjoyed a strong opening stretch to his 2026 campaign. He reached the quarter-finals in Auckland and again at the Australian Open before lifting the title in Dallas. He currently holds a 10-2 record on the season. IANS

