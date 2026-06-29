Ben Stokes stuns cricket world with shock international retirement after New Zealand Test series

Nottingham: England captain Ben Stokes will retire from international cricket at the conclusion of the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, bringing the curtain down on one of the most remarkable careers in English cricket.

The 35-year-old told his England teammates about his decision before the fourth day of the third and final Test at Trent Bridge. Stokes will play the final two days of the match before ending a career that brought some of England's greatest cricket moments.

An emotional Stokes spoke to the team before play, urging everyone to finish the match with full commitment. "The reasons can wait, but I've had many tough times for this team, for you guys, and for those who came before. I have one more tough time to do," Stokes said in a video posted by England Cricket.

"The only thing I ask is that everyone do the same. We have a lot of hard work ahead, and all I want is to walk off that field, no matter the result, knowing that this group gave their all for the last two days. That’s all I want, for everyone to put in the effort not just for me but also for the team.

"I’ve dealt with the emotional side. Now it’s time to get to work. Please, everyone else, join me."

Stokes leaves international cricket as one of England's greatest match-winners. His unforgettable unbeaten 84 led England to their first ODI World Cup title in the dramatic 2019 final against New Zealand. Six weeks later, his heroic 135 not out at Headingley inspired one of the greatest Ashes victories against Australia.

He will finish his career with 122 Tests, including 44 as England captain, as well as 114 One-Day Internationals and 43 T20 Internationals. He also played a key role in England's victory at the 2022 T20 World Cup. IANS

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