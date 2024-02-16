Bengaluru Open: Sumit Nagal enters quarterfinals at KSLTA courts

Bengaluru: Sumit Nagal passed a stern test, overcoming Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong 6-2, 7-5 to enter the singles quarterfinal of the dafaNews Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger at the KSLTA courts inside Cubbon Park here on Thursday.

The World No.98 breezed through the first set, breaking in the second and eighth games. In the second stanza, he mostly wobbled, with his serve coming under tremendous pressure. But like a Weeble toy from the 1970s, he did not fall down, recovering in time to book his place in the last eight. Agencies

Also Read: India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan upsets top seed Luca Nardi to reach Bengaluru Open quarters

Also Watch: