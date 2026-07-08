Beth Mooney back at No.1 after starring in Australia’s seventh T20 World Cup crown

Dubai: Australia’s Beth Mooney has returned to the top of the ICC Women’s T20I batter rankings after a superb Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, where she played a key role in her side’s record-extending seventh title triumph.

Mooney, who was named both the Player of the Match in the final and the Player of the Tournament, reclaimed the No. 1 ranking with 785 rating points after finishing the tournament with 238 runs at an average of 47.60 and a strike rate of 142.51. IANS

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