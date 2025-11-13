BFI, ACG Sports unveil high-performance centre for basketball in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and ACG Sports unveiled India’s first dedicated, year-round, residential basketball High Performance Centre (HPC) in Bengaluru today. The launch is a precursor to the inaugural season of the India Basketball League (IBL) to be held in 2026.

Led by Technical Director Martin Clarke and coaches Scott Flemming and Sarah Galler, the HPC, located at the Lakshyan Academy, will be dedicated entirely to elite player development, designed to cultivate world-class athletes capable of competing internationally.

The facility includes three FIBA-standard courts, a state-of-the-art strength and conditioning gymnasium and a world-standard 25-metre swimming pool. There’s also a sports health department equipped with advanced biomechanics analysis technology, alongside dedicated nutrition, physiotherapy, and mental conditioning capabilities.

The HPC will look to merge physical training with cutting-edge digital analytics to maximise every aspect of athlete development. Agencies

Also Read: Women’s Champions League: Real Madrid salvage draw against Paris FC; Chelsea thrash St. Polten