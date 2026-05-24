Bhambri and Venus edged out in match tie-break to end Geneva Open campaign as runners-up

NEW DELHI: India's Yuki Bhambri and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus finished runners-up at the Geneva Open after suffering a hard-fought defeat in the ATP 250 doubles final here on Saturday.

The third-seeded Indo-Kiwi pair lost 6-3, 6-7(7), 7-10 to Romain Arneodo of Monaco and Australia's Marc Polmans in a closely-contested summit clash that lasted nearly two hours.

Bhambri and Venus, who were playing together in their first final of the 2026 season, took the opening set but the rivals forced a match tie-breaker after taking the second.

Arneodo and Polmans raised their level in the decider, gaining an early advantage and maintaining composure in crucial exchanges to seal the title. Agencies

Also Read: Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Fall in Nail-Biting Miami Open First Round