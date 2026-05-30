Bhambri-Panova Storm Into French Open Mixed Doubles Pre-Quarterfinals After Double Tiebreak Win

PARIS: Yuki Bhambri advanced to the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals with partner Alexandra Panova after a gritty straight-set win, while Anirudh Chandrasekar and Japan’s Takeru Yuzuki crashed out following a hard-fought defeat in the men’s doubles of the French Open.

Yuki and his Russian partner, Alexandra, battled past the Dutch-Ukrainian pair of David Pel and Lyudmyla Kichenok 7-6(2), 7-6(5) in a tense contest that lasted one hour and 50 minutes.

Yuki and Alexandra will next face fourth seeds Desirae Krawczyk of the USA and Neal Skupski of Great Britain in the round of 16.

The duo struck five aces, won 70 per cent of points on first serve and were especially effective on the second serve, claiming 64 per cent of those points, compared to 48 per cent by their opponents.

Chandrasekar and his Japanese partner, Yuzuki, bowed out after suffering a hard-fought 3-6, 7-6(7), 3-10 defeat to the Swiss-British pair Jakub Paul and Marcus Willis in a men’s doubles contest that lasted two hours and 45 minutes. Agencies

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