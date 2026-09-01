Bhavani Devi to spearhead India’s 20-member fencing squad for 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya

New Delhi: Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi will headline India’s 20-member fencing contingent for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with the Fencing Association of India (FAI) announcing the squad on Sunday following selections based on national rankings and performances at major international competitions in 2026. The selected fencers will report to the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala for a national preparatory camp beginning on September 1 and continuing until September 15. The contingent will then depart for Aichi-Nagoya on September 16 for final acclimatisation ahead of the competition. IANS

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