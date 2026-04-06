Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes second bowler to take 200 wickets in IPL

Bengaluru: Bhuvneshwar Kumar became just the second bowler to tally 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The right-arm medium pacer achieved the milestone by taking the wicket of Ayush Mhatre in the second over of CSK’s 251-run chase.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is playing for Punjab Kings this season, is the only other bowled to have taken 200 scalps in the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar has also picked 90 T20I wickets for India, and is seventh on the list of Indian bowlers with the most international wickets in the shortest format.

In the IPL, Bhuvneshwar has represented Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB. Agencies

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