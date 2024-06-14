Big Bash League (BBL): Sydney Thunder sign Sam Billings on three-year deal

Sydney: England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings has signed a three-year deal with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder on Thursday.

It is a massive boost for Thunder as Billings attracted the attention of a number of other BBL clubs, as well as several of the UAE’s ILT20 franchises and teams in South Africa’s T20 competition.

Billings had previously played two seasons for the Thunder in 2020-21 and 2021-22 before joining Brisbane Heat for the next two seasons.

Also Read: Golf: Vidhatri Urs takes lead on her pro debut in 7th leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT)

Also Watch: