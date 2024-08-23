Big Bash League: Skipper Ollie Pope signs up with Adelaide Strikers

New Delhi: England’s stand-in Test skipper Ollie Pope has signed with Adelaide Strikers, while West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been roped in by Sydney Sixers ahead of Big Bash League’s Season 14. The dual signings mean all teams have completed their Pre-draft overseas player signings ahead of the BBL draft on September 1.

Pope, who is now 82nd England men’s Test captain through the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka due to Ben Stokes being ruled out by a hamstring injury, will be available for Strikers after the Test tour of New Zealand which finishes on December 18. It means he will miss at least the club’s first match of the new BBL season.

Pope averages 33.25 across 50 matches for Surrey in T20s, but couldn’t leave a mark in The Hundred, as he made just 35 runs in his five matches for London Spirit.

“Signing with the Adelaide Strikers is an incredible opportunity for me. I’ve been watching the Big Bash since I was a kid, and it’s always been a competition I’ve been eager to be a part of,” said Pope in a statement. “Adelaide is such a fantastic city with a vibrant cricket culture, and the Adelaide Oval is one of the most iconic grounds in the world. The chance to rub shoulders with some incredible players and contribute to the team’s success is something I’m truly excited about,” he said. IANS

Also Read: Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope Forge Century Partnership to Put England Ahead of West Indies in Second Test

Also Watch: