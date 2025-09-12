Big price tag is a reward for his past performances and potential: Klaasen on Brevis

Johannesburg: Durban’s Super Giants star Heinrich Klaasen has urged youngster Dewald Brevis to view his hefty SA20 auction price as recognition of his past achievements and potential rather than added pressure, reminding him that the value reflects the performances, work ethic and talent he has already shown.

Brevis was picked up for R 16.5 million (USD 9,45,000 approx.) by Pretoria Capitals (PC) at the auction on Tuesday night. He also became the second player to break the R 10 million mark, 12 minutes after South Africa's T20I captain and two-time title-winning captain at Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) Aiden Markram sold for R 14 million to Durban's Super Giants (DSG).

“It’s important for Brevis to remember that the price tag he’s earned is because of what he’s already achieved, not what he still has to do. In this game, you can train as hard as you want and still get out first ball, that’s just part of the job. The price reflects his past performances, his work ethic, and the many boxes he’s ticked along the way, all of which give him the best chance to succeed. Over the next three years, I don’t see his team releasing him, so this period is about building towards the next auction and showing what more he can bring. But ultimately, that big price tag is a reward for his past performances and the potential everyone knows he has," Klaasen told JioHotstar.

Reflecting on three seasons of SA20, League Commissioner Graeme Smith highlighted the league’s evolution and growing global presence. IANS

