Billie Jean King Cup Finals Moved to Malaga, Clashing with Davis Cup Venue

NEW DELHI: The Billie Jean King Cup finals in November have been switched from Seville to Malaga, organisers the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday, causing an overlap with the Davis Cup which will be held at the same venue. The tournament will kick off at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain on November 13 and end on November 20, with the last two days of the competition overlapping with the first two days of the Davis Cup finals taking place from November 19-24. “The relocation was required by the event’s host partner, Junta de Andalucia, and supported by the city and diputacion of Malaga,” the ITF said in a statement. Agencies

