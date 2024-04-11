Billie Jean King Cup-India women's tennis team go down 0-3 to China

NEW DELHI: The Indian women's tennis team suffered a 0-3 loss to China in a group stage match of the Billie Jean King Cup in Changsha, China, on Wednesday. In the opening match, Sahaja Yamalapalli faced a 2-6, 3-6 defeat to 43rd-ranked Xinyu Wang, in a contest that lasted an hour and 33 minutes. In the second match, Ankita Raina was thrashed 6-0, 6-0 by world number seven Quinwen Zheng, as the Indian failed to win a single game. The match lasted an hour and three minutes.

Then, in the final match, the Indian doubles pair of Rutuja Bhosale and Prarthana G Thombare was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Hanyu Guo and Xiyu Wang in 56 minutes.

Thanks to the heavy defeat, India are now ranked fourth in their pool. They are clubbed alongside Pacific Oceania, South Korea, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei and China. Agencies

