BIMSTEC Aquatic Championship 2024: Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika, Rupom Gogoi, Jahnabi Kashyap win medals

GUWAHATI: Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika, Rupom Gogoi and Jahnabi Kashyap came out with flying colours in the BIMSTEC Aquatic Championship 2024 which concluded in New Delhi on Friday. Altogether 7 countries participated in this international aquatic championship.

Result: Diving-Men: Rupom Gogoi-Gold (1 meter SpringBoard). Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika: Silver (50m ButterFly) and Silver (100m ButterFly).

Women: Jahnabi Kashyap- Silver (100 m Butterfly, 4X100m freestyle relay and 4X100m medley relay).

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul return for India’s final three Tests against England: Board of Control for Cricket in India

Also Watch: