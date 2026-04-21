“Bloody hard to beat”: Ricky Ponting praises Punjab Kings’s unbeaten streak

New Chandigarh: Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting believes his side’s current form and collective mindset make them one of the toughest teams to overcome in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, asserting that sticking close to their best standards will keep them firmly ahead of the competition.

Punjab Kings underlined that confidence with a dominant 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run in the season. In doing so, PBKS also created history by becoming the first team in IPL history to remain undefeated after their opening six matches, a milestone in the league’s 19-year history.

Asked to bat first for the first time this season, PBKS responded with 254/7, the highest total of IPL 2026, powered by a sensational 182-run stand for the second wicket between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly. Arya led the charge with a blistering 93 off just 37 balls, smashing nine sixes, while Connolly complemented him with a fluent 87 off 46 deliveries.

Ponting credited the team’s “team-first” philosophy as the cornerstone of their success, reiterating the importance of maintaining standards inside the dressing room.

“Knowing that if we do things somewhere near our best, you’re going to be a bloody hard team to beat. Priyansh just decided to go ahead and play his own way, regardless of what happened at the other end. One of the values and standards we have as a group—and the number one on the top of our list—is team first. This has probably been our biggest victory,” Ponting said.

Arya, whose fearless strokeplay set the tone early, spoke about keeping his approach simple despite the high-scoring contest. “I was thinking that I would respect a good ball and take a single or double. And whatever is on my radar, I’ll go for boundaries. That’s what I was looking for,” he said.

At the other end, Connolly admitted he found himself admiring Arya’s onslaught at times while working his way into the innings. “I was at the other end just in awe a little bit because I couldn’t get off strike, but yeah, I was just enjoying watching Priyansh bat. We all have discussions about what works for each other, and we take little things out of each other’s books to get better as a group,” Cooper noted.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer praised the young duo for their composure and attacking intent, while also revealing a light-hearted internal challenge to keep them motivated.

“Absolutely brilliant batting. Some of the shots were just incredible. It takes a lot of courage and concentration to play shots like those. I was talking to Cooper and Priyansh, and we were challenging them to see who could hit the most sixes this season. The prize? They’ll get my bat! I hope it brings some joy and motivation. They are constantly putting in the effort, and we just tell them to go out there and express themselves,” Iyer said.

The late acceleration came from Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh, and their quickfire contributions ensured PBKS capitalised fully on the platform set by the top order. Stoinis acknowledged the impact of the opening pair in shaping the innings.

“Long may continue that they hit good sixes because it means that we’re flying at the top of the order. And if on the days that it doesn’t go well for them, hopefully I can pick up the scraps and sort out the rest,” Stoinis added.

With five wins and one no result, Punjab Kings sit comfortably at the top of the IPL 2026 standings and will aim to carry their momentum into their next clash against the Delhi Capitals on April 25. IANS

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