Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) is fiercely competitive, it always feels like 50-50: Pat Cummins

New Delhi: Australia Test captain Pat Cummins reflected on the intense rivalry between Australia and India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, highlighting the evenly matched nature of the contest that always feels like a 50-50 battle.

The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will see India and Australia squaring off in the all-important five-match series at Perth, Adelaide (pink-ball game), Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, respectively. India have won the last two editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy held in Australia in 2018/19 and 2020/21 respectively.

Cummins acknowledged the challenges Australia has faced against India in recent years. Despite the setbacks, the Australian skipper remains confident, drawing on the team’s past successes and their recent triumph in the World Test Championship final against India.

“The last two series here in Australia, we haven’t been successful, so it’s been a long time. Hopefully, it’s time to make amends. You know, we’ve played them plenty of times where they’ve beaten us, but we’ve also had plenty of wins against them as well, which we’ll draw confidence from.

“The most recent Test match was, of course, the World Test Championship in neutral conditions, and we came out on top in that match. It’s always fiercely competitive, and it always feels like it’s 50-50. I’m 10 out of 10 excited for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” Cummins told Star Sports.

Australia have not won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in their backyard since 2014/15, as India prevailed over them in 2018/19 and 2020/21 series. It will be the first Test series between India and Australia to have five matches since 1992.

Steve Smith, one of Australia’s key players, echoed Cummins’ enthusiasm, emphasising the quality of cricket that both teams have been playing. “India have been playing outstanding cricket. We’ve been playing really good cricket the last couple of years. You know, we haven’t beaten India in the last two times they’ve come out here,” Smith noted, highlighting India’s dominance in recent encounters.

“It’s going to be a big summer. It’s going to be an exciting one. And yeah, I’m looking forward to it,” he added. IANS

