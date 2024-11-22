Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Dramatic Day One In Perth as India Crumbles, Australia Fights Back

PERTH: In a gripping start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India faced a challenging day against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. After winning the toss, Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah opted to bat first, but the decision quickly backfired as India struggled to find their footing. The team was bowled out for a mere 150 runs in just 49.4 overs.

The Indian batting lineup faltered early, with both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal dismissed without scoring. Virat Kohli also fell victim to Josh Hazlewood’s extra bounce, leaving India reeling at 19/3.

KL Rahul provided some resistance with a gritty 26 runs off 74 balls, but his dismissal sparked a collapse that saw India lose wickets at regular intervals.