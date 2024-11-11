Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nathan McSweeney, Josh Inglis named in Australia’s squad against India

Sydney: Nathan McSweeney and Josh Inglis received maiden Test call-ups for the opening game of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, scheduled in Perth from November 22.

Australia squad (first Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc. IANS

