Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nathan McSweeney, Josh Inglis named in Australia’s squad against India

Nathan McSweeney and Josh Inglis received maiden Test call-ups for the opening game of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, scheduled in Perth from November 22.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Published on

Sydney: Nathan McSweeney and Josh Inglis received maiden Test call-ups for the opening game of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, scheduled in Perth from November 22.

Australia squad (first Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc. IANS

Also Read: ‘India may win a match but Australia will clinch series 3-1’: Ricky Pointing’s bold prediction for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Also Watch:             

Nathan McSweeney
Josh Inglis

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com