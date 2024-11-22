Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ravi Shastri picks Ravindra Jadeja as key spinner for India in first Test

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked Ravindra Jadeja as the key spinner for the visitors in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener Test against Australia in Perth.
Ravi Shastri
Published on

New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked Ravindra Jadeja as the key spinner for the visitors in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener Test against Australia in Perth.

Shastri has placed Jadeja ahead of veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in his preference because of his consistent performances over the years for India.

On paper, Ashwin, with 114 scalps, is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, only behind Nathan Lyon (121 wickets). Jadeja, on the other hand, has 89 wickets across 17 Tests and has a better average and economy than Ashwin and Lyon. IANS

Also Read: China Masters: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen progress to quarters

Also Watch:

Ravindra Jadeja
Coach Ravi Shastri
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com