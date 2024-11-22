Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ravi Shastri picks Ravindra Jadeja as key spinner for India in first Test

New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked Ravindra Jadeja as the key spinner for the visitors in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener Test against Australia in Perth.

Shastri has placed Jadeja ahead of veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in his preference because of his consistent performances over the years for India.

On paper, Ashwin, with 114 scalps, is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, only behind Nathan Lyon (121 wickets). Jadeja, on the other hand, has 89 wickets across 17 Tests and has a better average and economy than Ashwin and Lyon. IANS

