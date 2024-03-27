Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series between India and Australia starts at Perth

Melbourne: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, as Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed details of the 2024-25 international schedule.

For the first time since 1991-92, Australia and India will compete across a five-Test series with Perth Stadium hosting the opening match, followed by a day-night pink-ball second Test at Adelaide Oval, scheduled from December 6-10.

The Gabba, once the traditional opening venue of the Test summer, will host the third Test from December 14-18, before the traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26-30, and the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 3-7, 2025.

In the last four Test series between the two teams, reigning Border-Gavaskar Trophy champions India has been the more dominant team, winning each time. This includes winning the Test series in Australia in back-to-back years, from 2018–19 and 2020–21 (both by identical 2-1 margins).

Australia have not beaten India in a home series since 2014-15. In 2018-19, India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia. IANS

Also Read: Australia’s star batter Steve Smith supports Virat Kohli’s inclusion in T20 World Cup team

Also Watch: