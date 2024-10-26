Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Tim Paine laughs off Warner’s return, backs Inglis to open with Usman Khawaja

New Delhi: Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has laughed off David Warner’s offer of returning to the team ahead of next month’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, while backing Josh Inglis to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja.

Warner retired from international cricket after the Men’s T20 World Cup in June, but caused a stir by revealing he’s available to come out of retirement and had reached out to team think-tank for it.

With Cameron Green out of the side following a back surgery and Steve Smith moving back to number four, a vacancy has opened up in terms of who partners Khawaja ahead of an all-important five-match series against India.

“If I was writing you a text message, it would have the fishing rod emoji because that is what David is doing. He’s gone fishing, and everyone has bitten down hard. Not only have they taken the bait, they’ve eaten the rod and chewed off half his arm at the same time.

“David is retired, he will not be playing in the next Shield game or more Test cricket for Australia. That was clear when he retired. But what he has got is one of the great knacks of saying something and people just biting down on it so well done to him.

“I think he’s played everyone beautifully. He says himself, ‘I’ve cheekily messaged both George (Bailey) and Andrew McDonald’. He says he’s dead serious, but he’s not dead serious,” said Paine on SEN Radio. IANS

Also Read: Former Australia captain Tim Paine hopeful of Rishabh Pant’s potential participation in the BGT 2024-25

Also Watch: