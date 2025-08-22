Bournemouth Sign Morocco Winger Adli on Five-year Deal

Bournemouth: AFC Bournemouth have signed Moroccan international Amine Adli from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year deal and will link up with Andoni Iraola’s side ahead of the weekend’s game with Wolves. The winger was instrumental in Leverkusen’s record-breaking season in 2023-24, as Xabi Alonso’s team went undefeated domestically, winning both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal.

Adli made 29 appearances across both competitions, scoring nine goals in the process. His contributions saw him named as the top scorer throughout the DFB-Pokal that season. IANS

