Bowling coach Waqar Younis to miss 2nd Test

NAPIER: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis will return home after the first Test against New Zealand — which will be played from December 26-30 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui — to meet his family, whom he has not met since June.



Waqar had requested the team management to be granted leave so that he can spend additional time with his immediate family, which will be in Lahore before returning to Sydney, Australia, on January 17, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

He will rejoin the side in time for the series against South Africa, which starts with the first Test in Karachi on January 26.

"Considering Waqar has not seen his family since June and taking into account that our home series against South Africa, which follows the series against New Zealand, doesn't finish until February 14, we took a pragmatic view of his request and have allowed him to return home early so that he can spend additional time with his wife and children," said Pakistan manager Mansoor Rana. IANS

Also Read: Babar Azam being ruled out of NZ T20Is major setback for us: Waqar Younis

Also Watch: 'It was either die or surrender situation': Surrendered ULFI (I) Dy chief Drishti Asom

