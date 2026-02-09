BOXAM Elite International: Lovlina, Arundhati lead as India claim nine golds

Alicante: India wrapped up a highly successful BOXAM Elite International 2026 with a dominant showing on the final day, clinching nine gold medals as Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and former Youth World Champion Arundhati Choudhary led a resounding finish in La Nucia, Alicante.

In a standout achievement, India was represented in seven Elite Women’s finals on Saturday–including an all-Indian title clash in the 54kg division–and emerged with gold in each.

Held in La Nucia, Alicante, the BOXAM Elite 2026 featured over 200 boxers from 20 nations, providing a high-quality international test early in the season. India finished as the competition’s most successful nation with nine golds, three silvers and seven bronze medals.

India’s women set the benchmark on the final day. Manju Rani (48kg) and Nitu (51kg) opened proceedings with emphatic unanimous wins over Spain’s Marta Lopez and Noelia Gutierrez respectively, before Poonam (54kg) edged compatriot Preeti in a hard-fought all-Indian final. Priya (60kg) and Arundhati (70kg) followed with commanding 5:0 victories over Ukrainian opponents, while Lovlina (75kg) displayed her trademark control and composure to defeat England’s Mary-Kate Smith 4:1. Naina (80kg) completed the sweep with a measured win over Ukraine’s Raisa Piskun.

In the men’s finals, Sachin (60kg) produced one of the day’s most gripping contests, edging Canada’s Keoma-Ali Al Ahmadieh 3:2, while Akash (75kg) added another gold after a tense 3:2 win over Kazakhstan’s Aman Konsbekov. Deepak (70kg) and Ankush (80kg) settled for silver medals after facing strong opposition from Kazakhstan and Ukraine, respectively. IANS

