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Boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei secures India’s first boxing medal at Youth Olympics

India's Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei defeats Namibia's Abraham Kalenga by RSC to enter the 50kg semifinals and assure India a medal.
Boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei
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NEW DELHI: Boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei on Tuesday assured India of a medal in the Youth Olympic Games here, defeating Namibia's Abraham Kalenga to advance to the semifinals of the men's 50kg category.

Meetei won via Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in the first round of his quarterfinal bout which ended after 1 minute 57 seconds.

He will face Izzon Jeffrey Arevalo of Colombia in the semifinal on Wednesday.

India have already won three silver and five bronze medals in the Youth Olympics. Agencies

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Youth Olympic Games
Boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei