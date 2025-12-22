Boxing Day Test: Pat Cummins ‘doubtful’ for remainder of series

Adelaide: Australia captain Pat Cummins is unlikely to feature in the Boxing Day Test against England, scheduled to take place from December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After a five-and-a-half-month injury break, the Australian captain took six wickets in the third Test and was a key factor in their 82-run win at the Adelaide Oval.The captain expressed joy over the “amazing” series victory but indicated he will reconsider injury risks for the upcoming matches.

“I’m feeling really good, but as for the rest of the series, we’ll wait and see. We had a pretty aggressive build-up knowing that it’s the Ashes there to be won and we thought that was worth it. Now that the series has been won, there might be a sense of job’s done and let’s reassess the risk,” he told the broadcasters after the game. IANS

