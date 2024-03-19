Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to conduct Sub Junior Boxing Championship from March 18

New Delhi: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will be conducting the 3rd Sub Junior Boys and Girls National Championship 2024 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh from March 18 to 25.

The competition will see the participation of junior pugilists who will compete across 14 weight categories. The tournament will be organised in collaboration with the UP Boxing Association as the draw ceremony will be held on March 18 while bouts will be played from March 19.

“The 3rd Sub Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship 2024 is an excellent opportunity for the country’s young boxers. It’s important to give these budding boxers much-needed exposure and we are delighted to provide a platform for them to showcase their talent and shine on the national stage,” stated Hemanta Kumar Kalita, BFI secretary general.

The boys will compete in 35kg, 37kg, 40kg, 43kg, 46kg, 49kg, 52kg, 55kg, 58kg, 61kg, 64kg, 67kg, 70kg and +70kg categories whereas the girl’s category will feature competition of 33kg, 35kg, 37kg, 40kg, 43kg, 46kg, 49kg, 52kg, 55kg, 58kg, 61kg, 64kg, 67kg and +67kg. (IANS)

