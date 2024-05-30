Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury rematch set for December 21 in Saudi Arabia

NEW DELHI: The heavyweight rematch between undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place on December 21 in Saudi Arabia, according to the advisor who organises boxing events in the kingdom.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, confirmed the date of the fight on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. He said it will take place in Riyadh, the location of the first fight on May 19.

“The world will watch another historical fight again,” he wrote. “Our commitment to boxing fans continues... We hope you enjoy it.”

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000 when he defeated Fury by split decision, earning a narrow win on two scorecards. The 37-year-old Ukrainian is the first heavyweight to hold every major title belt since Lennox Lewis.

It was Fury’s first loss as a professional. Agencies

