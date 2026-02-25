Brabourne Stadium to host Indian Open from March 18 to 22

Mumbai: The Indian Open, a PSA Copper events, is scheduled to be held from March 18 to 22 at the historic CCI Brabourne Stadium for its second edition, tickets for which are now live.

Recognised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA), the tournament continues to build on the success of its 2025 edition, which was named one of the Top 10 Iconic PSA Events of the year.

The 2026 edition will feature defending women’s champion Anahat Singh returning to headline the event. The lineup also includes India’s top players, such as Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar, and Joshna Chinappa, as well as international contenders such as Yahya Elnawasany, Hana Moataz, Mazen Hesham, and others. IANS

Also Read: Fire Open: Anahat wins maiden PSA Bronze-level title in Washington