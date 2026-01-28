Bradman’s 1947 Baggy Green fetches 460,000 dollars at auction

Gold Coast: A prized Baggy Green cap once worn by Australian cricket icon Sir Don Bradman has been sold for an extraordinary 460,000 Australian dollars (approx Rs 2.92 crore) at an auction on the Gold Coast on Monday, setting a new benchmark for a cap belonging to one of the most celebrated batters of the game. The cap dates back to the 1947–48 Test series against India and carries a special story beyond its sporting significance. Bradman had personally gifted the cap to Indian cricketer Sriranga Wasudev Sohoni, a gesture that added emotional and historical value to the rare item.

Sohoni’s family safeguarded the cap with remarkable care for more than seven decades, preserving it across three generations.

Despite its age, the cap is in notably good condition. This played a major role in pushing its value well beyond another Bradman cap sold in 2024 for AUD 311,000. IANS

