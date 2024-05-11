Brazil squad for Copa America picked Vinicius leads attack without Neymar

RIO DE JANEIRO: The Real Madrid trio of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick (who is set to play for Madrid after he turns 18) were some of the prominent names in attack as Brazil announced its squad for the Copa America 2024 on Friday.

Raphinha, who impressed with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League this season, has also earned a call-up while Neymar misses out, who is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

BRAZIL SQUAD: Goalkeepers: Alisson, Bento, Ederson, Defenders: Beraldo, Eder Militao, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Danilo, Yan Couto, Guilherme Arana, Wendell, Midfielders: Andreas Pereira, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Joao Gomez, Lucas Paqueta, Forwards: Endrick, Evanilson, Gabriel Martinelli, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Savinho, Vinicius Jr. Agencies

