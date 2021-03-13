 Top
Brazil's Sao Paulo state suspends football

The government of Brazil’s Sao Paulo state has suspended football for at least two weeks due to surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  13 March 2021 6:15 AM GMT

SAO PAULO: The government of Brazil's Sao Paulo state has suspended football for at least two weeks due to surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.

The emergency measure, part of wider restrictions designed to limit the spread of the virus, will begin on March 15 and end on March 30.

This weekend's Sao Paulo state championship matches will go ahead as planned.

"We've come to a critical moment, the most critical moment of the pandemic," Governor Joao Doria said in a video.

"Brazil is collapsing and if we don't put a brake on the virus, Sao Paulo won't be any different."

Brazil's Covid-19 death toll surpassed 2,000 mark for the second consecutive day on Thursday. According to the country's health ministry, there have been 11.3 million confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic and over 273,000 deaths. IANS

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
