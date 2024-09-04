Brendon McCullum named as England’s white-ball head coach

London: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that men’s Test head coach Brendon McCullum will also take on the role of England’s white-ball head coach as part of a strategic restructure of the men’s senior set-up. This signals a move away from the split-coaching model that Rob Key, Managing Director of England men's cricket, reintroduced in 2022 after an eight-year break.

McCullum, who has been at the helm since May 2022, has extended his contract until the end of 2027. He will assume leadership of both the Test and white-ball teams starting January 2025, coinciding with England’s white-ball tour of India and the ICC Champions Trophy. IANS

