Brendon McCullum Steps Down as England Head Coach

London: In a major shake-up, Brendon McCullum has stepped down as the head coach of the England men’s Test team following a dismal run of results. However, McCullum will continue to coach the white-ball senior men’s teams.

McCullum’s exit from the red-ball format brings a definitive end to the high-profile ‘Bazball’ era, coming just two weeks after star all-rounder Ben Stokes stepped down as captain by retiring from international cricket.

McCullum stated that while he was disappointed to leave the red-ball setup, he respected the board’s decision to bring in a change ahead of the next Ashes cycle. “I’ve absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together.

“There’ve been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that’s all part of taking on a challenge like this. It’s been a privilege and an honour, and I’m grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey. Of course I’m gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision,” he said in a statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday. Agencies

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