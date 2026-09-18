Brighton Knock Manchester United Out of Carabao Cup With 3-2 Comeback Win

London : Manchester United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford as they fought back from two goals down to reach the fourth round, while Aston Villa, Everton and League Two's Fleetwood Town all progressed to the next round.

Brighton ended a 50-year-old Trafford record as they beat Manchester United 3-2 in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Shea Lacey marked his first senior start with a well-taken finish after eight minutes, and Mason Mount doubled the lead soon after, driving home the rebound from a blocked Marcus Rashford effort.

Brighton hit back before the break through Charalampos Kostoulas, and Pascal Gross levelled early in the second half with a low finish from the edge of the area. Kostoulas turned provider four minutes later, setting up substitute Maxim de Cuyper to complete the turnaround.

Michael Carrick brought on captain Bruno Fernandes with 18 minutes remaining in search of an equaliser, but Jason Steele denied Rashford at the other end while Karl Darlow, making his United debut, kept out a late Diego Gomez effort to preserve Brighton's lead. It was the first time United had led by two goals at home and gone on to lose since a defeat by Tottenham in 1976, and a third successive domestic cup exit for the club.

Tammy Abraham's double helped Aston Villa see off Coventry City and reach round four. Abraham, one of seven changes from Villa's weekend defeat by Nottingham Forest, opened the scoring after seven minutes.

Coventry levelled through a fine Victor Torp free-kick from 25 yards, but Ross Barkley restored Villa's lead before half-time, glancing in an unmarked header from a corner. Abraham settled the contest just before the hour, tapping in John McGinn's corner.

Villa will travel to Bournemouth in the fourth round, with Coventry's difficult start to the season continuing as they suffered a fifth defeat in six games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Everton edged past Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Hill Dickinson Stadium thanks to a second-half goal from substitute Charly Alcaraz.

In a tight contest, Alcaraz's 80th-minute strike proved decisive, the midfielder finishing calmly after jinking into the box for his first goal for the club in 13 months. Wolves handed a start to goalkeeper Joao Virginia against his former club, where he spent seven years before a 2025 move to Sporting, and he produced a strong stop to deny Thierno Barry before the break. (IANS)

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