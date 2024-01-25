Brisbane Heat win second Big Bash League (BBL) title after 11 years

Sydney: In a spectacular display of power hitting and inspired bowling, the Brisbane Heat emerged victorious, claiming their second Big Bash League (BBL) title in 11 years as they defeated Sydney Sixers by 54 runs, here at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The hero of the night was none other than the explosive opener, Josh Brown, who not only backed up his record-breaking innings with another quickfire half-century but also played a pivotal role in delivering a 54-run demolition of the Sydney Sixers at the iconic SCG.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Brisbane Heat’s Josh Brown and skipper Nathan McSweeney set the stage with a formidable partnership. Brown, known for his big-hitting prowess, showcased his skills once again, contributing 53 to a total of 8-166 on a challenging surface.

The Heat’s innings received an extra boost from reserve Test squad batter Matthew Renshaw, who added a quickfire 40 off 22 balls.

However, the real magic unfolded during the Heat’s defense, as left-arm sensation Spencer Johnson put on a bowling masterclass. His extraordinary figures of 4-26 not only stifled the Sydney Sixers but also secured the best-ever figures in a BBL final, surpassing the record set earlier in the evening by Sean Abbott (4-32).

The Sixers’ chase got off to a rocky start as Michael Neser removed Daniel Hughes with a sensational delivery. Despite efforts from Jack Edwards and Josh Philippe, Johnson’s lethal bowling dismantled the opposition. His four scalps took him past teammate Xavier Bartlett as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 19.

The turning point came when recalled leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson claimed the crucial wicket of Jordan Silk, adding to the Sixers’ woes. With the wickets falling at regular intervals, including the dismissal of Sixers skipper Moises Henriques, the trophy seemed destined for the Heat. Michael Neser’s extraordinary outfield catch, flicking the ball behind his back as he fell over the rope at long on, provided the perfect icing on the cake.

As the Sixers were bowled out for 112, the Brisbane Heat celebrated the end of an incredible campaign. This victory avenged their final-over loss from the previous season’s decider, and they clinched the title after an outstanding journey that included winning their first seven home-and-away games to top the standings.

In a touching moment, veteran Steve O’Keefe, a Big Bash champion, bid farewell to his stellar career with a first-ball duck. The match marked the end of an era for O’Keefe, who received a standing ovation from the home fans, concluding his illustrious BBL career with 99 wickets from 103 matches at an incredible economy of 6.65.

For the Brisbane Heat, this triumph not only secured their second BBL title but also added a new chapter to their cricketing legacy, breaking an 11-year title drought and solidifying their status as one of the top contenders in Australian T20 cricket. IANS

