Brook eager for England momentum as Root and Duckett return for New Zealand ODIs

Mount Maunganui: England’s Harry Brook is confident the team can build on their growing momentum as they prepare for the first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday, with senior players Joe Root and Ben Duckett poised to return.

After a rain-affected T20 series, which England won 1-0 with only one match producing a result, Brook said the squad is feeling upbeat ahead of the 50-over challenge.

“There will be a few changes in the side, a few big names coming back and hopefully we can have a good start on Sunday and continue the momentum going forward,” Brook said.

The young batter credited the team’s chemistry and off-field camaraderie for helping them perform with freedom on the pitch. “We have tried to have a lot of fun off the field to help us have fun on the pitch as well. This tour has been amazing for us as a group,” he added.

England’s busy schedule sees them moving from the ODIs into an Ashes series in Australia, followed by a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka and then the T20 World Cup. But Brook believes the squad’s balance and depth make them well-prepared for the challenge ahead.

“It is disappointing to only play one game, but we had an amazing game that night. It is good momentum leading forward into the T20 World Cup,” Brook said after the washed-out third T20 in Auckland. “I think we have a beautiful balance to the side, a lot of depth to the batting and then some extremely skilful bowlers who can close out games. So, I feel like we are in a really good, strong position.”

For hosts New Zealand, the series brings mixed news. Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out due to stiffness in his side, while Kane Williamson makes his long-awaited return after missing action since the Champions Trophy final defeat to India in March.

“Kyle experienced some stiffness in his side after bowling today and we didn’t want to take any risks at this stage of the summer,” New Zealand coach Rob Walter said. “We felt it was best for him to sit out this one-day series and give himself the best chance of being ready for the West Indies tour which starts on November 5 in Auckland.” IANS

