Brydon Carse Withdrawn from England Squad for Pakistan Test amid Nightclub Incident Probe

New Delhi: England fast bowler Brydon Carse was on Monday withdrawn from the squad for the second Test against Pakistan as the Cricket Regulator will conduct an investigation into a nightclub incident allegedly involving him.

The ECB confirmed that the speedster “will no longer be available for selection” for the second game at Lord’s. He will be replaced by Hampshire right-arm pacer Sonny Baker in the squad, the ECB further confirmed.

This came in the aftermath of a recent nightclub episode in English cricket. A video recently emerged where Carse was seen handcuffed by police outside a nightclub, which prompted an investigation from the ECB. A video which circulated and was later published by The Telegraph newspaper showed Carse being handcuffed with his hands behind and police surrounding him. He was speaking to his Durham teammate Matthew Potts, with former England Test captain Ben Stokes also in the background of the video.

Speaking on the incident on Sunday, the ECB said, “We are aware of an incident which is reported to have taken place in Derby last night, and are currently investigating. We will provide a further update when possible.” (IANS)

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